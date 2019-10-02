EPS for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Expected At $0.40; YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (YRAIF) SI Increased By 3.07%

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF) had an increase of 3.07% in short interest. YRAIF’s SI was 1.62 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.07% from 1.57M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16172 days are for YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF)’s short sellers to cover YRAIF’s short positions. It closed at $43.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. KKR’s profit would be $337.03M giving it 15.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, KKR & Co. Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 468,231 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 13/04/2018 – ACCEL-KKR SAYS PARTNERED WITH GREEN MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT GREEN MOUNTAIN’S RECAPITALIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Toorak Capital Partners Closes Increased KKR Investment as Company Reaches $1 Billion Milestone; 21/05/2018 – KKR IS SAID TO WEIGH IPO, SALE OF EASTERN EUROPE’S UNITED GROUP; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-KKR-backed Radiant Lifecare readies bid for India’s Fortis Healthcare – Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – KKR’s Rosenberg Sees Opportunity in China Deleveraging (Video); 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 05/03/2018 – FRENCH HEALTHCARE SERVICES FIRM KORIAN ATTRACTS INTEREST FROM BUYOUT FIRMS INCLUDING PAI PARTNERS AND KKR – BLOOMBERG; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Epicor Executives Named to Prestigious Women of the Channel List by CRN; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER

Yara International ASA provides industrial and environmental products in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.89 billion. It operates through the Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production divisions. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers ammonia, urea, nitrates, and other nitrogen products; crop nutrition products, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, boron, copper, iron sulfur, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc; calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate solutions, ammonium sulfate, composite fertilizer products, and field-grade calcium nitrate fertilizers; fertigation and liquid fertilizers, including calcium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and micronutrient chelates, which are used in drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and pivot agriculture; and foliar products.

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR & Co has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 25.59% above currents $25.48 stock price. KKR & Co had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, September 19 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $21.47 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.