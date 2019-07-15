EPS for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Expected At $0.35; Glenview Capital Management Has Upped Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake By $5.17 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 63,777 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 940,778 shares with $76.50 million value, up from 877,001 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $41.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 176,555 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. KKR’s profit would be $294.90 million giving it 19.17 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, KKR & Co. Inc.’s analysts see -7.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 276,531 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – KKR TO BUY BMC SOFTWARE FROM INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP QTRLY FEES AND OTHER REVENUES $394.4 MLN VS $380.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FSIC Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule For First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 21/05/2018 – KKR SAID TO WEIGH UNITED GROUP IPO IN LONDON OR AMSTERDAM IN 4Q; 29/05/2018 – KKR buys software group BMC for $8.3bn; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS KKR ‘A’ RTG; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – KKR’s Rosenberg Sees Opportunity in China Deleveraging (Video); 03/05/2018 – KKR restructures to make most of Trump tax boost; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. Another trade for 3,187 shares valued at $223,090 was sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T. $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares were sold by Mason Jeanne K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,402 were reported by Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc. Morgan Stanley invested 0.37% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 24,722 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 98,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 13,645 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 238,507 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,235 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 99,958 shares. Barbara Oil Co has invested 1.93% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.26% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne accumulated 4,800 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 15,431 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Azimuth Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Barclays Public Limited owns 894,970 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) stake by 600,000 shares to 7.70 million valued at $156.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 1.32 million shares and now owns 7.49M shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $83 target. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KKR & Co had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KKR in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $22.62 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 8.86 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Cap Advsr Lc has 6.73% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 212,815 shares. Essex Finance has invested 0.15% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 32,500 shares. Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 7.01% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Moreover, Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Com has 0% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 6,825 shares. Davis Capital Ptnrs Lc has 5.02% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).