EPS for Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Expected At $-0.71; Wisconsin Capital Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Analysts expect Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report $-0.71 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 77.50% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Kirkland's, Inc.’s analysts see 33.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 204,191 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND SAYS MICHAEL MADDEN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.0% AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 22.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc acquired 375 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 2,015 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 1,640 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $923.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1867.13. About 2.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.80 million. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall dÃ©cors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Kirkland's, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0% or 220,147 shares. 27,085 are owned by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. Parkside Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 162,709 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 536,095 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Com holds 20,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 196,291 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 141,706 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 9,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 2.29M shares. 8,887 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. $239,000 worth of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was bought by PLEAS CHARLES III on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $101,218 were bought by Woodward Steven C on Monday, June 10.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”.

