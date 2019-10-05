EPS for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Expected At $0.59; Cohen & Steers (CNS)’s Sentiment Is 1.69

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 88 funds opened new or increased positions, while 52 reduced and sold stakes in Cohen & Steers Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.01 million shares, up from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 40 Increased: 48 New Position: 40.

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $0.59 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 20.41% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. KNSL’s profit would be $13.32M giving it 44.17 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.’s analysts see 3.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 67,153 shares traded. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 53.61% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSL News: 14/05/2018 – Atlanta Capital Company L L Buys 2.2% of Kinsale Capital; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration; 04/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Rev $50.1M; 19/04/2018 DJ Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNSL); 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Net Earned Premiums $48.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums $63.8M; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Declares Dividend of 7c

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The Company’s commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. It has a 46.3 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $29.00 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

