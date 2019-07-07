EPS for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) Expected At $-0.72; RAFINA INNOVATIONS (VICA) SI Increased By 28.57%

RAFINA INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:VICA) had an increase of 28.57% in short interest. VICA’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.57% from 700 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 0 days are for RAFINA INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:VICA)’s short sellers to cover VICA’s short positions. The stock increased 34.58% or $0.037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.144. About 41,219 shares traded or 596.50% up from the average. Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report $-0.72 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 25.77% from last quarter’s $-0.97 EPS. After having $-1.27 EPS previously, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s analysts see -43.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 76,605 shares traded. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSA News: 29/05/2018 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Rafina Innovations Inc. engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of medical technologies. The company has market cap of $2.26 million. It operates through two divisions, Clinics and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates prosthetics and orthotics, and diabetic foot total rehabilitation clinics in Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. The company has market cap of $821.11 million. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. It currently has negative earnings.