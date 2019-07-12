EPS for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) Expected At $-0.36; Werner Enterprises (WERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Kindred Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 45,181 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 88 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 83 decreased and sold positions in Werner Enterprises Inc. The funds in our database reported: 45.03 million shares, down from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

The stock increased 3.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 376,148 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates 20 Years in Mexico Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Top Green Provider – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Wall Street Cools on These 2 Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Receives Four American Inhouse Design Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 253,354 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 235,435 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.37% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 729,447 shares.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.82 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silverback Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 500,000 shares. Sit Inv Assoc reported 116,350 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 45,396 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,974 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,568 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 110,914 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 56,843 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 6,030 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 13,394 shares. 238 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. 410,212 were accumulated by Alyeska Gru L P. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). 22,619 were accumulated by Amer Gp.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Voleo Sees 1700% Increase in New User Registration in First Two Weeks of Google’s Digital Strategy Program – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia until 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Titan International Inc (TWI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kindred Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity. 741,840 Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) shares with value of $7.05M were bought by Park West Asset Management LLC.