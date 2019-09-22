EPS for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Expected At $0.22; Emagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shorts Lowered By 13.41%

Emagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had a decrease of 13.41% in short interest. EMAN’s SI was 413,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.41% from 478,000 shares previously. With 84,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Emagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s short sellers to cover EMAN’s short positions. The SI to Emagin Corporation’s float is 1.22%. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.42. About 86,660 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) has declined 74.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EMAN News: 10/05/2018 – eMagin 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/05/2018 – eMagin Corporation to Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – EMagin 4Q Rev $6.42M; 22/04/2018 – DJ eMagin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMAN); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 28/03/2018 eMagin 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Emagin

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. KMI’s profit would be $498.04 million giving it 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $20.65 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold eMagin Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 9.08 million shares or 10.69% more from 8.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN). Geode Ltd Llc holds 0% or 65,621 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN). First Washington invested 0.31% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN). Sabby Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 861,903 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has invested 0% in eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) for 80 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 33,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 610 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Awm Invest reported 4.49 million shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 62,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated has 1.46 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eMagin Corporationâ€‹â€‹ to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “eMagin Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eMagin Corporation to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “eMagin Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “eMagin Receives Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 1.63M shares. Dnb Asset As holds 299,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na owns 29,927 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt has 245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Inc stated it has 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Destination Wealth Management holds 434 shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 2,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi invested in 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jrm Counsel Ltd Com has invested 3.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 2.18 million shares. Gotham Asset Ltd owns 766,840 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset reported 0.58% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cibc Ww accumulated 0.01% or 93,773 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 3.59% above currents $20.92 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of KMI in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $47.36 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada divisions. It has a 20.96 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.