EPS for Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) Expected At $0.13; Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSE:KML) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.65 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. T_KML’s profit would be $15.12M giving it 28.33 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Kinder Morgan Canada Limited’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 248,636 shares traded. Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSE:KML) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.79, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 12 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 7 decreased and sold equity positions in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.18 million shares, down from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals. It has a 1.25 P/E ratio. The Pipelines segment operates Trans Mountain pipeline that transports approximately 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, British Columbia; Puget Sound pipeline serving Washington State; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 56,090 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. owns 38,275 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 6,773 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $260.84 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 18,403 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) has risen 4.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.