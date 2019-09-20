EPS for Kimco Realty (KIM) Expected At $0.36; Shorts at BONAVISTA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES C (BNPUF) Lowered By 0.46%

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 24 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. KIM’s profit would be $152.33 million giving it 14.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Kimco Realty Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 2.27 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 362.94 million shares or 1.40% less from 368.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,038 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 196,819 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 3.68% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 116,092 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 21,737 shares. Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 21.39 million shares. Franklin Res accumulated 114,300 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Service holds 10,980 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Tocqueville Asset L P has 26,450 shares. Glenmede Communications Na stated it has 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America??s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned interests in 507 U.S. shopping centers comprising 84 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. It has a 25.18 P/E ratio. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the firm has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 50 years.

Among 5 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.45’s average target is -8.75% below currents $20.22 stock price. Kimco Realty had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by Compass Point. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

