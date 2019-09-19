EPS for Kilroy Realty (KRC) Expected At $0.92; Last Week C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering CH Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CH Robinson has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 14.64% above currents $86.79 stock price. CH Robinson had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. See C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. KRC’s profit would be $92.90M giving it 21.14 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 484,107 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.86 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.05 P/E ratio. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold Kilroy Realty Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 430,054 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 1.21M shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 143,575 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 17,715 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,902 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 98,353 shares. 276,910 are owned by Sei Investments. Stonebridge Cap Llc has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). First Republic Mgmt Inc owns 77,122 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management holds 0% or 927 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 28,769 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Service owns 0.06% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 203,500 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 80,262 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Axa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 2.11 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 296,914 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 13,334 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Utd Cap Fin Advisers Llc has invested 0.16% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 6.17 million shares. Saratoga Investment Mgmt reported 687,886 shares. Sei reported 58,255 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity. On Thursday, May 9 Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 1,202 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 915,879 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION