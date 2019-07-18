EPS for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) Expected At $-0.49; EVRAZ PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (EVRZF) Shorts Increased By 28.77%

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.82 EPS change or 85.20% from last quarter’s $-3.31 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 40,030 shares traded. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EVRAZ PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) had an increase of 28.77% in short interest. EVRZF’s SI was 518,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.77% from 402,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1728 days are for EVRAZ PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s short sellers to cover EVRZF’s short positions. It closed at $7.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. It has a 4.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.