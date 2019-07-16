EPS for Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Expected At $-0.83; LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (LCSHF) Shorts Down By 10.16%

Analysts expect Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) to report $-0.83 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.49% from last quarter’s $-0.86 EPS. After having $-1.15 EPS previously, Key Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see -27.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 119,170 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 16/03/2018 KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC KEG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH HOLD; TARGET PRICE $17; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES: CEO RESIGNATION, NAMES INTERIM CEO; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Rev $125.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS CEO RESIGNATION & NAMES INTERIM CEO; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had a decrease of 10.16% in short interest. LCSHF’s SI was 164,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.16% from 183,000 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 110 days are for LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)’s short sellers to cover LCSHF’s short positions. It closed at $8.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and LloydÂ’s. It has a 46.1 P/E ratio. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builderÂ’s risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $60.17 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

Among 2 analysts covering Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Key Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”.

