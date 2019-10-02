EPS for Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Expected At $0.54; Oberweis Asset Management Lowered Associated Banc (ASB) Holding

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.54 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 22.86% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. KMT’s profit would be $45.73M giving it 13.18 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Kennametal Inc.’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 323,398 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Associated Banc (ASB) stake by 29.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc analyzed 14,600 shares as Associated Banc (ASB)'s stock declined 3.69%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 34,940 shares with $739,000 value, down from 49,540 last quarter. Associated Banc now has $3.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 250,260 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kennametal has $4700 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.25’s average target is 20.34% above currents $28.46 stock price. Kennametal had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $3000 target. The stock of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.

More notable recent Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Share Price Is Down 31% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold Kennametal Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.05 million shares or 0.98% less from 79.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset holds 1.31M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 9,881 were reported by Delphi Mngmt Ma. 13,632 were accumulated by Citigroup. Cornerstone holds 94 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 0.57% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.03% or 231,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 32,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Proshare Advisors Lc reported 15,584 shares. 8.27 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Caxton Associates L P reported 6,540 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,119 are owned by Advsr Asset Inc. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.22 million for 10.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 26,000 shares to 39,137 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 28,600 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd. was raised too.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Associated Banc-Corp to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 9, 2019 – PRNewswire" on September 03, 2019