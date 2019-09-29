EPS for KEMET (KEM) Expected At $0.63; Sothebys (BID) Sentiment Is 1.16

Sothebys (BID) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.39, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 94 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 81 sold and decreased their stakes in Sothebys. The investment professionals in our database now own: 38.92 million shares, down from 41.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sothebys in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 7 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 58 Increased: 41 New Position: 53.

Analysts expect KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 20.25% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. KEM’s profit would be $36.57 million giving it 7.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, KEMET Corporation’s analysts see -19.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM)

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold KEMET Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc reported 95,355 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 60,500 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,648 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Inc owns 4,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 19,300 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 380,226 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 1,333 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 16,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 21,858 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 53.03% above currents $17.97 stock price. Kemet had 3 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 13. FBR Capital maintained KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 25.93 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 5.9% of its portfolio in Sotheby's for 1.34 million shares. Third Point Llc owns 6.66 million shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rwc Asset Management Llp has 3% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Harvest Management Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.