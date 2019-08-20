EPS for KB Home (KBH) Expected At $0.66; Howard Capital Management Has Lowered By $4.84 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position

Howard Capital Management decreased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) stake by 73.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Howard Capital Management holds 36,316 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 139,400 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb now has $77.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 7.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report $0.66 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 24.14% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. KBH’s profit would be $58.23M giving it 10.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, KB Home’s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 1.41M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 6 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KB Home has $3500 highest and $20 lowest target. $27.83’s average target is 1.46% above currents $27.43 stock price. KB Home had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Howard Capital Management increased J P Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,532 shares to 154,642 valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Us Regional Banks (Iat (IAT) stake by 12,064 shares and now owns 339,314 shares. Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.