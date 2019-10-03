EPS for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) Expected At $0.39; Generac Holdings (GNRC) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 111 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 116 sold and decreased positions in Generac Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 56.69 million shares, up from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Generac Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 90 Increased: 68 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 44.29% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. KAR’s profit would be $51.87 million giving it 15.06 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 846,804 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 173,246 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has risen 36.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 5.2% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. for 158,525 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 29,637 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 164,400 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 3.48% in the stock. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.44 million shares.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.47 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited invested in 1.51M shares or 1.31% of the stock. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 15,855 shares. 14,583 are held by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 15,700 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0.23% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fiera Capital owns 841,843 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Penn Capital Management Inc owns 56,809 shares. 288,706 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Lc. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 137,278 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 456,738 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability Com stated it has 38,276 shares. Numerixs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 11,436 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 34,666 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

