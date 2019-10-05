EPS for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) Expected At $0.39; Bel Fuse – Class B (BELFB) Shorts Up By 3.57%

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 44.29% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. KAR’s profit would be $51.89 million giving it 15.25 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 2.49M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bel Fuse Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. BELFB’s SI was 220,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 212,900 shares previously. With 28,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Bel Fuse Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s short sellers to cover BELFB’s short positions. The SI to Bel Fuse Inc – Class B’s float is 2.26%. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 32,603 shares traded. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has declined 27.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BELFB News: 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ACQUISITION TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.11; 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss $1.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFA); 15/03/2018 – Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFB); 13/03/2018 TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(BELFA) Reason Not Available

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $52,600 activity. GILBERT PETER E had bought 5,000 shares worth $52,600 on Monday, August 12.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $181.83 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

More notable recent Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB, TEUM and UXIN among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Needham & Company Resumes Bel Fuse (BELFB) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FSLY, HIMX, PD and ZS among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) CEO Dan Bernstein on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold Bel Fuse Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.38 million shares or 1.65% less from 7.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 338 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) for 80,943 shares. Walthausen And Lc reported 0.15% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 2,183 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 3,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 65,457 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc has 519,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 38,506 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 334 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Northern Tru holds 0% or 151,665 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.19% or 80,943 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 23,438 shares.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:KAR) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “KAR Auction Services Inc.: PAR North America Enhances Skip Tracing Efficiency with masterQueue – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.