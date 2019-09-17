EPS for Kansas City Southern (KSU) Expected At $1.79; ENDEXX CORPORATION (EDXC) Sellers Decreased By 13.8% Their Shorts

ENDEXX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EDXC) had a decrease of 13.8% in short interest. EDXC’s SI was 508,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.8% from 589,800 shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 1 days are for ENDEXX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EDXC)’s short sellers to cover EDXC’s short positions. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1497. About 177,367 shares traded. CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDXC) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $1.79 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 14.01% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. KSU’s profit would be $178.85M giving it 18.54 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Kansas City Southern’s analysts see 9.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 760,456 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

ENDEXX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides platforms for entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $45.73 million. It offers medical marijuana management and technology solutions; and m3Hub, a platform that manages patient concentric data and incorporates patient privacy practices through verification, privacy, legal, and transparent controls, as well as legitimizes the entire transaction process on behalf of patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides visual board books that offer an environment to create, deliver, edit, view, and review corporate data, as well as an interface to communicate and confer with approved parties; Endexx document management suite, a suite of document/data management tools designed to enhance the handling, storage, and control of document; and Endexx storage application, a base module for offsite storage of files and photos that require backup in an offsite location.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.76 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.