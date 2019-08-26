EPS for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Expected At $-0.56; Shorts at EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (EQUEY) Lowered By 83.67%

Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report $-0.56 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 69,571 shares traded. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 95.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KALV News: 18/04/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Recognizes HAE Day; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss $5.23M; 02/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 16/03/2018 – KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $58.7 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALV); 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Rev $2.33M

EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) had a decrease of 83.67% in short interest. EQUEY’s SI was 2,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.67% from 14,700 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 0 days are for EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)’s short sellers to cover EQUEY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 841 shares traded. Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Equatorial Energia (EQUEY) Updates On Cepisa Acquisition – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018.

Equatorial Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o state with a concession area of approximately 333,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.4 million clients. It has a 20.08 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes electric in a concession area covering 1,248 square kilometers serving approximately 2.2 million clients in 144 municipalities of ParÃ¡ state.

More notable recent KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC sees 36% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Presents At 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KalVista: Cheap, Well-Funded, And Headed Towards Key Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Needham sees 24% upside for KalVista in permarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shares Of KalVista Are Nearing Buy Territory Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.