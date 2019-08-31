EPS for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Expected At $-0.56; Sei Investments Company Has Lifted By $424,980 Its Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Stake

Sei Investments Company increased Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) stake by 623.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 4,722 shares as Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Sei Investments Company holds 5,479 shares with $498,000 value, up from 757 last quarter. Chesapeake Utils Corp now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.58. About 48,633 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%

Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report $-0.56 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 191,369 shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 95.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KALV News: 16/03/2018 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 18/04/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Recognizes HAE Day; 20/04/2018 – DJ KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALV); 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Rev $2.33M; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss $5.23M; 16/03/2018 – KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $58.7 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 55,077 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 985,507 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 736 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 3,127 shares. 5,093 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co New York owns 40,839 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 10,099 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 4,851 shares. 2,612 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 970 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 3,100 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 9,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK).

Sei Investments Company decreased Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) stake by 35,766 shares to 57,168 valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) stake by 11,267 shares and now owns 9,870 shares. Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has $35 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33’s average target is 111.27% above currents $15.62 stock price. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $277.02 million. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.