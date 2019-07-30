EPS for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) Expected At $-0.16; Suburban Propane Partners LP Has 1.07 Sentiment

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 45 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 42 sold and decreased their stakes in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now own: 18.83 million shares, down from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Suburban Propane Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $321.11 million. The firm markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease.

Analysts await Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.40 EPS, down 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.62% negative EPS growth.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The Company’s Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.