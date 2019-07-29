EPS for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Expected At $0.09; Goldman Sachs Group Has 0.97 Sentiment

Analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 325.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. T_JE’s profit would be $13.47M giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Just Energy Group Inc.’s analysts see -55.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 468,562 shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP SEES FY BASE EBITDA C$200M TO C$220.0M; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS INITIATION NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT JIM BROWN AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 400 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 412 sold and decreased their equity positions in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 242.16 million shares, down from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Goldman Sachs Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 27 to 29 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 358 Increased: 288 New Position: 112.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $220.59. About 1.07M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO; 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer will start as chief executive officer on Aug. 1; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz out of Goldman succession race; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.95 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $80.70 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 29.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for 678,207 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owns 91,597 shares or 21.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 12.64% invested in the company for 176,500 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 11.4% in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 117,303 shares.