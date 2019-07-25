EPS for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Expected At $0.09; Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 12.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 32,840 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 13.25%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 289,046 shares with $15.16M value, up from 256,206 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $6.47B valuation. The stock decreased 4.76% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 440,464 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR

Analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 325.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. T_JE’s profit would be $13.47M giving it 13.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Just Energy Group Inc.’s analysts see -55.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 415,331 shares traded. Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 18/04/2018 – REG-JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Agreement; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT JIM BROWN AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020; 20/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – FACILITY SIZE WAS INCREASED TO $352.5 MLN FROM $342.5 MLN, WITH AN ACCORDION FOR JUST ENERGY TO DRAW UP TO $370 MLN; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS INITIATION NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 87 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 51,763 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 13,334 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 12,695 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 77,736 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Amp Cap Limited reported 188,811 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 195,104 shares stake. Laurion Lp, New York-based fund reported 37,100 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 93 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 63,402 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability holds 0% or 267 shares in its portfolio. Assets Inv Mgmt Llc holds 71,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Welltower’s (WELL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Boston Properties’ (BXP) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Impact Extra Space Storage (EXR) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, CyrusOne and Chimera Investment – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CyrusOne has $70 highest and $52 lowest target. $60.78’s average target is 6.30% above currents $57.18 stock price. CyrusOne had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Merchants Bancorp Ind stake by 33,271 shares to 37,792 valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fgl Hldgs stake by 793,833 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J. KLAYKO MICHAEL had bought 1,955 shares worth $99,901 on Monday, March 11.