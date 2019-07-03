EPS for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Expected At $2.55; 1 Analysts Covering Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)

Among 2 analysts covering Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Entegris has $43 highest and $30 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is -3.16% below currents $37.69 stock price. Entegris had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. Berenberg initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. See Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $2.55 EPS on July, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 11.35% from last quarter’s $2.29 EPS. JPM’s profit would be $8.27B giving it 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS is correct. After having $2.65 EPS previously, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 9.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 900,885 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Entegris, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies Incorporated reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 167,250 shares. Rgm Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.46% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 5,268 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 6,875 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Mariner holds 0.01% or 10,521 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Group reported 1.63 million shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.2% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Polar Cap Llp reported 825,608 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia has invested 0.58% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 135,579 shares. 108,454 were reported by Prudential Finance.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Jefferies.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,840 were reported by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.3% or 29,546 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset has 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Highstreet Asset Management Inc accumulated 55,986 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 6,168 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 298,200 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.52% or 6,054 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Terril Brothers Inc owns 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,252 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,077 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt owns 2,747 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap has 45,503 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,794 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc has 37,329 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

