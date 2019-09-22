EPS for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Expected At $2.42; Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Regency Ctrs (REG) Position By $103.96 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 122.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 1.58 million shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 2.86M shares with $190.64 million value, up from 1.28 million last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $11.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 1.44 million shares traded or 63.66% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $2.42 EPS on October, 15 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 3.42% from last quarter's $2.34 EPS. JPM's profit would be $7.74 billion giving it 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS is correct. After having $2.59 EPS previously, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s analysts see -6.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 25,379 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 1.87M shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Whittier has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 47,919 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 19,799 shares. Moreover, Gulf Bank (Uk) has 0.05% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 42,907 shares. Cibc World accumulated 0.01% or 29,040 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Bessemer Group reported 2,139 shares. 15,589 are owned by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). American Intll reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Pinebridge Invests LP has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 820 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3,443 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Easterly Govt Pptys Inc stake by 530,836 shares to 1.26 million valued at $22.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nushares Etf Tr stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Waste Connections Inc (Call) was reduced too.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: "Exchanges Shy Away From Mini-IPOs After Fraud Concerns – The Wall Street Journal" on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Performance and fraud concerns deterring stock exchanges from listing Reg A+ IPOs – Yahoo Finance" published on June 11, 2019, Nypost.com published: "NYSE execs staged trading-floor hoax to impress Snap CEO – New York Post" on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: "Dow Inc Debuts on NYSE, Dow Jones Industrial Average Following DowDuPont Spinoff – TheStreet.com" published on April 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Regency Centers Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Market – Business Wire" with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regency Centers has $7200 highest and $6700 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 2.61% above currents $67.73 stock price. Regency Centers had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank's hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has 957,026 shares. The Illinois-based Iron Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodmont Inv Counsel reported 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonebridge Ltd Com owns 2.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 116,208 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% or 550,020 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru Com has 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Fincl stated it has 21,355 shares. Bainco Invsts stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rockshelter Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 131,123 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 36,919 shares or 1% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 2.84M shares. Fsi Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Yhb Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.3% or 16,687 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $380.18 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.