EPS for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Expected At $2.42; 180 Degree Capital (TURN) Sellers Increased By 0.07% Their Shorts

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) had an increase of 0.07% in short interest. TURN’s SI was 270,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.07% from 270,300 shares previously. With 67,400 avg volume, 4 days are for 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN)’s short sellers to cover TURN’s short positions. The SI to 180 Degree Capital Corp’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 26,783 shares traded. 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) has declined 10.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500.

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $2.42 EPS on October, 15 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 3.42% from last quarter’s $2.34 EPS. JPM’s profit would be $7.81B giving it 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS is correct. After having $2.59 EPS previously, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analysts see -6.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in early stage investments. The company has market cap of $64.42 million. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It currently has negative earnings. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is 11.46% above currents $114.62 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00M.