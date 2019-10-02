EPS for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Expected At $2.73; Revlon Has 1 Sentiment

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 28 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 sold and decreased their positions in Revlon Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 6.77 million shares, down from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Revlon Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $2.73 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 9.60% from last quarter’s $3.02 EPS. JLL’s profit would be $140.65 million giving it 11.92 P/E if the $2.73 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.86% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 155,485 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – JLL Strengthens Financial Profile with Renewed Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 77,938 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (REV) has risen 29.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 37.85% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 129,297 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.26 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Js Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

