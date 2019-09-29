EPS for JMP Group (JMP) Expected At $0.06; Las Vegas Sands Has 1.13 Sentiment

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 215 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 190 cut down and sold their holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 264.75 million shares, down from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Las Vegas Sands Corp in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 161 Increased: 152 New Position: 63.

Analysts expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. JMP’s profit would be $1.16M giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, JMP Group LLC’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9,711 shares traded. JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has declined 30.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP); 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.67 million. It operates through three divisions: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate divisions. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Investors sentiment is 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 3 investors sold JMP Group LLC shares while 4 reduced holdings. only 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.58 million shares or 42.60% less from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 5,043 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) for 74,333 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) or 68,151 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 50 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 506,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 63,567 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 1 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 46,103 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 175,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Arbiter Prtnrs Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 23,589 shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $43.96 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 23.01 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The stock increased 2.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 16.44 million shares traded or 312.23% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.