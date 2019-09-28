EPS for JMP Group (JMP) Expected At $0.06; Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Has 0.74 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 23 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 31 trimmed and sold stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.39 million shares, down from 6.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 15 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. JMP’s profit would be $1.16 million giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, JMP Group LLC’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9,711 shares traded. JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has declined 30.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP); 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.67 million. It operates through three divisions: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate divisions. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Investors sentiment is 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 3 investors sold JMP Group LLC shares while 4 reduced holdings. only 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.58 million shares or 42.60% less from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited reported 46,103 shares. Huntington Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 457,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 50 shares. Bard Assoc Incorporated holds 10,000 shares. 63,567 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 8,013 shares. Arbiter Prtn Capital Mgmt Lc reported 23,589 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 506,700 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 57,700 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) for 1 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 175,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 6.49 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 94,053 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.