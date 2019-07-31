EPS for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Expected At $0.28; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 470 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 491 sold and reduced stock positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 337.12 million shares, down from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 93 to 106 for an increase of 13. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 454 Increased: 335 New Position: 135.

Analysts expect JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. JKS’s profit would be $11.02 million giving it 17.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 86.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 201,778 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has declined 9.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 18/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Records for both P-type and N-type PV Module Power; 09/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for P-type Monocrystalline Cell Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules to 754-Megawatt Project in Mexico; 08/03/2018 JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Panel Shipments Rising 30% as Prices Fall; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO’S INVENTORIES WERE RMB4.27 BLN, COMPARED WITH RMB4.47 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 22/03/2018 – Correct: JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 3c, Not 12c; 30/05/2018 – JINKOSOLAR GETS PID CERTIFICATION FROM TUV NORD FOR PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR SEES 1Q SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS 1.8 TO 2 GW; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 1Q Total Solar Module Shipments 1.8 Gw to 2 Gw

Among 3 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JinkoSolar Holding Co had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JKS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, June 18 to “Neutral”.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $784.07 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 16.86% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for 400,650 shares. Caledonia Investments Plc owns 148,917 shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Investment Management Llp has 10.3% invested in the company for 385,040 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd has invested 8.33% in the stock. C Worldwide Group Holding A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $112.56 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 32.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

