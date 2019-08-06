EPS for Jerash Holdings (US, Inc) Expected At $0.20; Valaris plc (ESV) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $6 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ESV in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ESV in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. See Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold New Target: $4.5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $4.8 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:US, Inc) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 350.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. JRSH’s profit would be $2.26M giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 6,738 shares traded or 38.76% up from the average. Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:US, Inc) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jerash Holdings , Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company has market cap of $77.58 million. The firm offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.