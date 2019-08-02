EPS for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Expected At $0.11; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Stake

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. JAG’s profit would be $23.48M giving it 14.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 2.07M shares traded or 46.58% up from the average. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 48.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q REV. $129.1M, EST. $117.3M; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 25/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Jagged Peak Energy ‘B’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY – TOTAL PROVED OIL AND GAS RESERVES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WERE 82.4 MMBOE, UP 118% COMPARED TO PROVED RESERVES AT END OF 2016; 23/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – DRILLING AND COMPLETION CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM WILL RANGE BETWEEN $540 MLN TO $590 MLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy Total Proved Oil and Gas Reserves as of Dec 31 Were 82.4 MMBoe (79% Oil); 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $129.1 MLN VS $39.4 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) stake by 28.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 332,500 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 843,000 shares with $118.37M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) now has $27.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 1.46M shares traded or 46.37% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, July 17.

More notable recent Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Red-Hot New Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:JAG) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), The Stock That Dropped 29% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 1.02M shares. Essex Financial Services reported 8,617 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 2,329 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation. Principal Group holds 0.16% or 1.26M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 490,143 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Corp invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Prudential Public Limited has 354,270 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.98% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Qci Asset Management has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Hartford Investment Mgmt stated it has 18,523 shares. 44,676 are held by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. Mutual Of America Llc reported 23,810 shares. 45,043 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 17,523 shares.