EPS for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Expected At $1.26; Conns (CONN) Sellers Increased By 37.65% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report $1.26 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $1.35 EPS. JEC’s profit would be $172.12M giving it 16.59 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 192,582 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020

Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) had an increase of 37.65% in short interest. CONN’s SI was 5.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 37.65% from 3.82M shares previously. With 994,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s short sellers to cover CONN’s short positions. The SI to Conns Inc’s float is 28.13%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 91,848 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 7.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 26,600 shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L, worth $453,184 on Tuesday, June 4. Miller Norman bought $200,358 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Wright Lee A. bought $100,170. Saunders William E Jr had bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729. $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $597.26 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 9,652 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 329 shares or 0% of the stock. 36,762 were reported by Advisers Ltd Llc. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 200 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc holds 10,000 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 27,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 862,253 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,235 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 37,687 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,500 shares. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 385,404 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.42 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 40.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity. Shares for $49,779 were sold by Tyler Michael R on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,715 were accumulated by Paragon Mngmt. Alyeska Grp Inc Lp holds 1.69% or 1.61 million shares. 311,894 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Llc. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Millennium, a New York-based fund reported 103,261 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 232,445 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.01% or 103,970 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 8,356 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 9,741 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 31,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Prudential Fin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Perkins Coie invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners owns 957,383 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.