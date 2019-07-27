EPS for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Expected At $1.01; Citizens Community Bancorp Has 0.71 Sentiment

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their stakes in Citizens Community Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $1.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. JACK’s profit would be $26.08 million giving it 18.75 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Jack in the Box Inc.’s analysts see 2.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 366,135 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Jack In The Box had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Oppenheimer maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $121.36 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 28.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 215 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp

