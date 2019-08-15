EPS for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Expected At $0.77; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.77 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. JKHY’s profit would be $59.45 million giving it 44.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 289,071 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 103 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 62 sold and decreased their stakes in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 25.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.67 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 36.95 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

