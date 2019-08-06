EPS for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Expected At $0.77; Mount Lucas Management LP Lifted Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake By $4.81 Million

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.77 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. JKHY’s profit would be $59.44M giving it 43.70 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 69,909 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 159.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp acquired 98,256 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 159,728 shares with $7.87 million value, up from 61,472 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 422,096 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates has $155 highest and $145 lowest target. $150’s average target is 11.45% above currents $134.59 stock price. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 35.99 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HollyFrontier had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Tudor Pickering. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 20.