EPS for j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Expected At $1.58; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Decreased By $490,780 Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding

Analysts expect j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $1.58 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 12.06% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. JCOM’s profit would be $78.83 million giving it 14.40 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, j2 Global, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 214,343 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,260 shares as Mondelez International (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 256,507 shares with $13.83M value, down from 265,767 last quarter. Mondelez International now has $79.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 10.16% above currents $55.98 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.41% or 41,595 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4.62 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.28% or 21.53M shares. Albion Group Inc Ut reported 10,299 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 1.40 million shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 7,080 shares. Commerce Bancorp has 0.69% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.14M shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advsr has invested 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fiduciary Tru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 11.06 million shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 638,098 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Communication accumulated 15,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.15% or 973,831 shares. Burney has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,942 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 52,782 shares to 238,083 valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Johnson Controls International stake by 8,713 shares and now owns 312,995 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. j2 Global has $11600 highest and $9500 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 15.75% above currents $91 stock price. j2 Global had 3 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) rating on Friday, September 6. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $11600 target. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, October 3 report.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 30.73 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.