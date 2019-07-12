EPS for j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Expected At $1.42; 3 Analysts Bullish NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

Among 4 analysts covering New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. New Flyer Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by GMP Securities. Altacorp maintained the shares of NFI in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 15. See NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

Analysts expect j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $1.42 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.71% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. JCOM’s profit would be $69.50M giving it 15.62 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, j2 Global, Inc.’s analysts see 6.77% EPS growth. It closed at $88.74 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 30.93 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JCOM vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has j2 Global (JCOM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Partners American Well to Boost Telehealth Services – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold j2 Global, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 637,123 were reported by Geode Mngmt Lc. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 199,426 shares. 56,794 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 175,039 shares stake. Moreover, James has 0.04% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 7,930 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 58,032 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 93,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Vanguard Gp accumulated 4.46 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.29 million were reported by Timessquare Llc. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 17,518 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 44,608 shares traded. NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why NFI Group Inc.â€™s (TSE:NFI) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NFI Group Inc.’s (TSE:NFI) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: January 18, 2019.