EPS for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Expected At $-0.30; Shorts at Esco Technologies (ESE) Lowered By 2.64%

Analysts expect J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter's $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, J. C. Penney Company, Inc.'s analysts see -34.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6831. About 3.78 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500.

Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) had a decrease of 2.64% in short interest. ESE's SI was 273,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.64% from 280,700 shares previously. With 97,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE)'s short sellers to cover ESE's short positions. The SI to Esco Technologies Inc's float is 1.09%. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 48,927 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 281,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd reported 1,000 shares stake. Capstone Financial owns 20,000 shares. Contrarius Invest Management Ltd reported 14.56 million shares stake. Dimensional Fund L P has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Carroll Fincl Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 43 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd invested in 524 shares. Piedmont holds 0% or 80,268 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 99,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 71,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Serv invested in 0% or 45,283 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 127 shares in its portfolio.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $216.42 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Among 2 analysts covering JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital maintained J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $1.8 target. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ESCO Technologies Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 54,272 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Principal Fin Gru invested in 216,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 31 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,740 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru has 0.72% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 16,399 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 740 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd invested 2.14% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0.01% or 29,694 shares. Smith Moore accumulated 8,242 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 33,063 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 3,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 24.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.