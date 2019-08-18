EPS for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Expected At $0.52; Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Has 0.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 28 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.77% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. ITRN’s profit would be $12.21M giving it 13.56 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 41,434 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc (AAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 18 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 27 sold and decreased their holdings in Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 11.37 million shares, down from 11.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.0189 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 385,047 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) has declined 90.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAC News: 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $325M-$340M; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – Sunrise House New Jersey Treatment Center Welcomes Stanley Frank as CEO; 29/03/2018 – Desert Hope Announces Medication-Assisted Treatment Program for Opioid Users; 26/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fibria Celulose S.A., AAC, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS 75c-Adj EPS 80c; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 29/03/2018 – River Oaks Recognized for Providing Gold Standard of Care; 23/04/2018 – Townsend Treatment Centers Receives Joint Commission Accreditation; 08/05/2018 – American Addiction Centers 1st to Implement AI Technology to Improve Patient Safety During Detox

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.18 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd owns 631,226 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P., a New York-based fund reported 306,065 shares.

