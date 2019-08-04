EPS for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Expected At $0.52; Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 28 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.77% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. ITRN’s profit would be $12.21 million giving it 14.14 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 40,374 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

Among 2 analysts covering Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Basic Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Hold”. See Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) latest ratings:

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.13 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company has market cap of $690.41 million. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual clients to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow clients to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications.