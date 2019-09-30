EPS for ITT Inc. (ITT) Expected At $0.91; 1 Analysts Are Bullish IDEX (IEX) Last Week

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.91 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 10.98% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. ITT’s profit would be $80.08M giving it 16.85 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, ITT Inc.’s analysts see -2.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 199,030 shares traded. ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has risen 13.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ITT News: 12/04/2018 – ITT Celebrates Innovative Legacies of its Goulds Pumps and Bornemann Brands; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Rev $689.3M; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC – RAISES FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms ITT Holdings ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Rvsd To Neg Frm Stbl; 23/05/2018 – ITT Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of 13.4 Cents Per Share; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.95 TO $3.15, EST. $3.08; 09/04/2018 – ITT to Showcase Highly Engineered Products for Commercial Aerospace at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2018; 07/05/2018 – ITT Named to the Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Employers; 04/05/2018 – ITT BOOSTING MID-POINT OF YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST BY 5C; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC ITT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IDEX has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $171’s average target is 4.38% above currents $163.82 stock price. IDEX had 4 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. See IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $180.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $129 New Target: $153 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $163.82. About 157,222 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.43 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” on September 28, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “‘Flash Boys’ exchange is expanding, now wants to save corporations fleeced by speed traders – CNBC” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation: IDEX Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baron Funds Commentary: Finding Secular Growth Stocks in Industrials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.33% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 14,000 were accumulated by Sector Pension Inv Board. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 168,928 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). North Star Corp reported 9,748 shares. Next Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 1,807 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 246,582 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 11,771 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 11,000 shares. Barbara Oil Comm stated it has 9,000 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated owns 239,011 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd reported 0.08% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 649 shares. Btim holds 0.19% or 83,319 shares.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies. It has a 18.08 P/E ratio. The Industrial Process segment makes industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

More notable recent ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That ITT (NYSE:ITT) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ITT to Showcase Slate of Latest Bornemann SLH Hygienic Twin-Screw Pump Technologies at PACK EXPO – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ITT Industrial Process to Showcase Patent Pending Oil Filtering System and i-ALERT Gateway Innovations at Turbomachinery & International Pump Users Symposia – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.