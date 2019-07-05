EPS for Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Expected At $-0.05; Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Shutterfly (SFLY) Position By $688,080

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 46.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 17,202 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock declined 2.87%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 19,446 shares with $790,000 value, down from 36,648 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.73B valuation. It closed at $50.55 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) stake by 31,337 shares to 1.05 million valued at $24.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 241,690 shares and now owns 960,989 shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 19,446 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 0% or 6,567 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 22,558 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 302,861 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 11,692 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.04% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 501 shares. 26,945 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 18,580 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.68% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 975 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 82,874 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American Century Companies Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).