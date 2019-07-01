EPS for Issuer Direct (ISDR) Expected At $0.12; Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 1.ISDR’s profit would be $462,545 giving it 22.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Issuer Direct Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 34,893 shares traded or 238.64% up from the average. Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) has declined 25.19% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR); 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (MGU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and reduced positions in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.42 million shares, down from 4.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 13 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Issuer Direct Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 897,236 shares or 3.66% more from 865,553 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 5,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) for 502 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Perritt Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Moreover, Punch & Investment has 0.03% invested in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) for 27,000 shares. Cove Street Cap Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) for 132,500 shares. Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Herald Investment Management Limited owns 90,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Inc invested in 25,000 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns Inc reported 0.09% in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Bard Assocs invested in 0.56% or 89,510 shares.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud compliance technologies in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $42.40 million. It offers services and products that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. It has a 56.41 P/E ratio. The firm provides Platform id, a cloud communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. for 588,342 shares. First City Capital Management Inc. owns 16,888 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 39,750 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.17% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 324,487 shares.