EPS for Issuer Direct (ISDR) Expected At $0.12; Duff & Phelps Select Mlp and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) Shorts Down By 25.79%

Analysts expect Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 1.ISDR’s profit would be $462,544 giving it 21.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Issuer Direct Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 46,420 shares traded or 374.74% up from the average. Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) has declined 25.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR)

Duff & Phelps Select Mlp and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) had a decrease of 25.79% in short interest. DSE’s SI was 14,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.79% from 19,000 shares previously. With 157,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Duff & Phelps Select Mlp and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s short sellers to cover DSE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 78,100 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) has declined 12.71% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud compliance technologies in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $39.51 million. It offers services and products that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. It has a 52.56 P/E ratio. The firm provides Platform id, a cloud communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Issuer Direct Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 897,236 shares or 3.66% more from 865,553 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Associates stated it has 89,510 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has invested 0% in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Perritt Capital owns 25,137 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 35,897 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) for 108,270 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 16,000 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4 shares. Cove Street Cap owns 132,500 shares. Blackrock invested in 5,981 shares. Polar Asset Management Partners owns 325,312 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,422 shares. Punch Assocs Investment Management Inc reported 27,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Herald Investment Mngmt reported 90,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

