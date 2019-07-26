EPS for Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Expected At $0.11; Franklin Resources Decreased By $3.77 Million Its Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position

Analysts expect Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. ICL’s profit would be $140.09M giving it 11.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 15,310 shares traded. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 19.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 07/03/2018 – ICL Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 29/03/2018 – ICL to post $840 mln gain from sale of units to SK Capital; 28/03/2018 – ICL Completes $1b Sale of Its Fire Safety and Oil Additives Businesses; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Israel Chemicals’ Upcoming Notes ‘BBB-(EXP)’; 04/04/2018 – Israel Chemicals Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ICL GETS APPLICATION FOR DISCOVERY PERTAINING TO DIKE COLLAPSE; 08/03/2018 – ICL Launched its New Strategy: Focus on its Mineral Chain Alongside Accelerated Growth of Advanced Crop Solutions for the Agricultural Space; The Company Will Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars on Technological Innovation in This Field; 28/03/2018 – SK Capital Closes Acquisition of the Fire Safety and Oil Additives Businesses from Israel Chemicals Ltd. and Changes Name to; 17/05/2018 – ICL: PETITION FILED AGAINST PERMITS FOR ROTEM’S PONDS 4 AND 5; 10/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD ICL.TA – QTRLY SHR $0.08

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 130,117 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock declined 0.26%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 1.25 million shares with $36.80 million value, down from 1.38M last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $934.74M valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 240,011 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

More notable recent Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ICL Announces Release Date for Q2 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fitch Revises ICL’S Outlook to ‘Positive’ From ‘Stable’ and Affirms Its ‘BBB-‘ Rating – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ICL Awarded the Highest ‘Platinum+’ Score in the Maala Index for 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&P Reaffirms ICL’s BBB- Rating With a Stable Outlook – PRNewswire” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) CEO Raviv Zoller on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.98 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Shellback Cap LP owns 700,000 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested in 75,000 shares. Landscape Limited Liability holds 0.67% or 238,959 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 120,762 shares. Century reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada reported 9,793 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 78,500 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 686,814 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.09 million shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Company owns 11,010 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company accumulated 5,460 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Qiagen Nv stake by 264,863 shares to 655,936 valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 70,090 shares and now owns 506,013 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.