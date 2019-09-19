EPS for IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) Expected At $-0.02; Shorts at RA Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Raised By 12.84%

RA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) had an increase of 12.84% in short interest. RARX’s SI was 2.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.84% from 2.30M shares previously. With 444,100 avg volume, 6 days are for RA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)’s short sellers to cover RARX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 349,296 shares traded. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) has risen 210.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 210.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RARX News: 25/04/2018 – RA PHARMA ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA FROM RA101495 STUDY 1H 2019; 09/05/2018 – RA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 61c; 18/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Appoints John C. King as Chief Comml Officer; 26/03/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 25/04/2018 – RA PHARMA PHASE 2 GMG PATIENT ENROLLMENT ON TARGET; 14/03/2018 – RA PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DEC 31, 2017 AND NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – RA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA FROM RA101495 SC PHASE 2 GMG STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Appoints John C. King as Chief Commercial Officer; 14/03/2018 Ra Pharmaceuticals 4Q Rev $0.00

Analysts expect IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, IsoRay, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 18.74% or $0.058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3675. About 1.24 million shares traded or 858.66% up from the average. IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has declined 43.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ISR News: 08/05/2018 – ISORAY INC – ON MAY 8, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces Participation at the American Urological Association’s 2018 Annual Meeting, May 18-21, 2018; 18/04/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $5.8 MLN; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Rev $5.8M; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss $1.3M; 02/04/2018 ISORAY INC ISR.A : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $1; 20/04/2018 – DJ IsoRay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISR); 11/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces the First Disposable Delivery System for Custom Intra-operative Strands for Prostate Cancer Treatment; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Revenue Increasing by Not Less Than 20%

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria , as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP).

