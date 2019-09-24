EPS for iRobot (IRBT) Expected At $0.58; Staar Surgical Co Has 1 Sentiment

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 74 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 74 decreased and sold their positions in Staar Surgical Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 38.65 million shares, up from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 36 Increased: 54 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 48.21% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. IRBT’s profit would be $16.31M giving it 26.42 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, iRobot Corporation’s analysts see 132.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 651,084 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01M for 81.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 39.82% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.84 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 538,600 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 2.75% invested in the company for 171,190 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.85% in the stock. Consonance Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 484,557 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 183.31 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Among 3 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. iRobot has $96 highest and $7500 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 38.15% above currents $61.29 stock price. iRobot had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Thursday, August 29. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) rating on Thursday, July 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $7500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.69% less from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 28,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 15,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Com owns 84,700 shares. Illinois-based First Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Strs Ohio owns 1,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 30 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 218,316 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 32,765 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,536 shares. 3,501 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company. Eqis reported 7,802 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communication has 0.18% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 3,521 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Co has 0.78% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. On Thursday, April 4 CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold $2.11 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 17,409 shares.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 20.31 P/E ratio.