EPS for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Expected At $-0.14; Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Shorts Raised By 287.5%

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Iridium Communications Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 1.76M shares traded or 127.43% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Dat/e for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: ‘Rideshare’ Mission Will Deploy 2 Sets of Satellites in 2 Separate Orbits; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) had an increase of 287.5% in short interest. BNGO’s SI was 15,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 287.5% from 4,000 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s short sellers to cover BNGO’s short positions. The SI to Bionano Genomics Inc’s float is 0.31%. The stock decreased 20.06% or $0.2126 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8474. About 235,748 shares traded or 202.87% up from the average. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity. The insider Rush Parker William bought $90,780.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Iridium Communications Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 12,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 106,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 35,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.53 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 32,716 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 230,314 are held by Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Capital Investors stated it has 3.33 million shares. 250 are held by Tci Wealth. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 759,339 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 319,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Llc accumulated 32,079 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation firm in the genome analysis space. The company has market cap of $9.24 million. The firm develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools.