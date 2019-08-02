EPS for Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) Expected At $-0.13; Cti Industries (CTIB)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Analysts expect Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 333.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Inuvo, Inc.’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.0194 during the last trading session, reaching $0.262. About 169,705 shares traded. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) has declined 56.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INUV News: 03/05/2018 – INUVO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 15/05/2018 – Inuvo, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Inuvo 1Q Rev $20.5M; 03/05/2018 – Inuvo Reports 19% Revenue Growth for the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – Inuvo 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – INUVO INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TERM OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM AUGUST 31, 2018 TO NOVEMBER 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Inuvo’s IntentKey™ Solves Brand Safety Issue for Advertisers; 15/05/2018 – INUVO INC – ON MAY 14, 2018 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT 15 TO YAHOO! PUBLISHER NETWORK CONTRACT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – EY Selects Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, as Entrepreneur of the Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Southwest region; 22/04/2018 DJ Inuvo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INUV)

Cti Industries Corp (CTIB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 5 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 3 cut down and sold their stakes in Cti Industries Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 196,400 shares, up from 187,338 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cti Industries Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a site??s content, subject matter, and context.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and sells consumer and film products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.62 million. The firm offers novelty products, including foil balloons, such as Superloons, Ultraloons, Miniloon, Card-B-Loons, Shape-A-Loons, and mini shapes; latex balloons primarily under the Partyloons name; toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; Candy Blossoms that are containers with candy items and air-inflated balloons; and other inflatable toy items. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc and Zipvac brand names; valved and resealable bags for vacuum storage use; and vacuum sealing machines under the brand name of Ziploc.

It closed at $3.11 lastly. It is down 27.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CTI Industries Corporation for 94,700 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 27 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,568 shares.